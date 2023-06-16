Chubb and Brown’s Legacy

As the 2023 season draws closer to its start, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is paying homage to Jim Brown. Brown, a nine-year star running back during the Browns’ championship era in the 1950s and early 60s, passed away back on May 18. But the two have plenty of ties to each other. Chubb was a suggestion of Brown to then-GM John Dorsey in the second round of the 2018 Draft. Both also are former Georgia Bulldogs. But how does today’s running back give fans memories of yesteryear? Let’s look into the ties between Nick Chubb and Jim Brown.

The Legacy of Jim Brown and The Connection to Nick Chubb

Thanks to the suggestion of Brown, Chubb became the 35th pick in the 2018 draft. The former Georgia Bulldog is a key piece to today’s Browns offense. The play style is certainly similar to Brown, with the versatility to be both a power runner and a capable receiving back.

Looking ahead to the season, Chubb is noting that he will be playing for Brown’s legacy. As he told Jake Trotter of ESPN, “Being able to know him was definitely special. Definitely a blessing. Being drafted here and playing after such a great running back was a blessing. He saw something in me and it’s special.”

However, their conversations were not something people would think about. When the two got a chance to discuss, it more than likely would not be about football.

As Chubb notes, “The most impactful thing [he told me] is probably just stand for what you believe in. He was a strong man. He stood up for a lot of things and he was himself. I think that’s the biggest thing I take from it. Just always be true to yourself.”

The Similarities Between the Two

As already mentioned, Chubb is showing signs of the versatility behind the legend. He also is one of the top backs at his position, averaging more than 1,260 yards on the ground each year through five seasons. The former Bulldog is also managing about 24 catches a year for almost 200 receiving yards a campaign.

Chubb also has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, and was an All-Pro Second Team choice in the 2022-23 schedule. Meanwhile, Brown, in his nine seasons, was an annual Pro Bowler, Rookie of the Year in 1957, a three-time MVP, eight-time first-team All-Pro selection, and a champion in 1964.

Final Thoughts on Chubb and Brown

So, as a Cleveland Browns, there’s a lot to see similar between Nick Chubb and Jim Brown. The play style certainly has changed between eras, but both are bell cow running backs who can dominate the game. Now, as Chubb continues to play in the shadow of Brown, he knows that he has some big shoes to fill.