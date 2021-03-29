Connect with us

Features

Exit Velo #74: Final days of Spring Training and top 10 starting pitchers

Exit Velo

Henry and Adam return to the airways to provide the latest news on Major League Baseball. Big injuries, spring standouts and top 10 starting pitchers highlight this edition of the Exit Velo podcast. The crew breaks down some unfortunate injuries to key players, covers notable assignments to minor league camp, and gives the stats you need to know from Spring Training. Count down the final few days until opening day with Exit Velo 74.

Tune in and don’t miss the action!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rohit Raju

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XVIII: Tirades & Bye-Bye Sam Darnold!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #72: Spring Is In The Air And Top 10 Catchers

More in Features