This week on episode one of the podcast we talk about a little bit of everything. Is this the worst Red River Shootout ever? Is Miami at Clemson the biggest game in the ACC since 2012? Finally, is it about time we started taking Georgia seriously? All that and more! If it happened on Saturday, we knew about it Friday.
Featured Articles
-
Web Shows/ 38 mins ago
Fourth & Long Podcast
This week on episode one of the podcast we talk about a little bit...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
What’s Next For the Lakers? Here’s What The Future Looks Like
It’s official. The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2019-20 NBA Champions. Many predicted that...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Who is to blame for the Yankees’ ALDS defeat?
New York Yankee fans have a right to be angry; their current 11-year drought...
-
NFL/ 6 hours ago
Prescott Injured, Cowboys Triumph 37-34
It’s hard to be sad after a win, but losing your starting quarterback who...