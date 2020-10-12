Fourth & Long Podcast

Connect with us

This week on episode one of the podcast we talk about a little bit of everything. Is this the worst Red River Shootout ever? Is Miami at Clemson the biggest game in the ACC since 2012? Finally, is it about time we started taking Georgia seriously? All that and more! If it happened on Saturday, we knew about it Friday.

