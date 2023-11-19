Big Blue Report: Picking Up The Pieces

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Big Blue Report with hosts Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington.
This week the boys break down the injury concerns in key positions, evaluating talent through the rest of the difficult season, Tommy Devito’s play, Saquon’s bad decision, Daniel Jones’s future, Trivia and much more!!
The Big Blue Report features the view of two time Super Bowl Champion, and former Giants defensive captain Jonathan Casillas, Founder of Back Sports Page Randy Zellea and the “Professor” Ryan Darlington.
New Episodes throughout the season available now through your social and podcast platforms.
