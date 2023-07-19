The 2023 Women’s World Cup preview is here with the biggest stage in women’s soccer just hours away. The month-long tournament will take place in Australia/New Zealand and for the first time will feature a maximum of 32 teams. Not only is there an expansion of teams, but women’s soccer has been the most competitive in recent years and could be one of the best women’s World Cups in history.

Our Back Sports Page team gathered up predictions for the upcoming tournament in our first-ever round table discussion:

Top Scorer?

With the pool of players at the best, the competition for top scorer will be the most competitive it’s ever been. Raining Ballon d’Or will Alexis Putellas has been the best female player on the player in recent years, but a knee injury kept her out of play for the last few months before returning in time for the World Cup.

Sophia Smith has broken out for the USWNT, completely dominating both the NWSL and international play. Sam Kerr has also grown in popularity, becoming the face of the FIFA games while taking the Women’s Super League by storm.

Here is what the team thinks will be the top scorer for the tournament:

Paulina Vairo: Alexis Putellas

Alex Sabri- Sophia Smith

Carlo Magno- Sophia Smith

Nicole Powell- Alessia Russo

Andy Diederich- Lena Oberdorf

Surprise team?

There is no surprise that the U.S, England, Germany, and Spain are all the top four favorites to win the World Cup. However, with the expansion to 32 teams, countries have several opportunities to come out big. Canada has been flying under the radar, despite winning the Olympic Gold Medal in 2021.

Norway also has the potential to surprise some teams with the likes of Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen. Then you have Brazil, who have yet to win a World Cup for the women’s side and are hungry to break the drought.

Here is what the team thinks will be the surprise team for the tournament:

Paulina Vairo: Norway and Brazil

Alex Sabri- Canada

Carlo Magno- Canada

Nicole Powell- Canada

Andy Diederich- Canada

Tournament Best Player?

The last two Golden Ball winners have gone to the Americans of Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd. This could be the first season that we see another country claim it, but that does not mean that the USWNT can’t win another one. The main player to watch for the U.S is Sophia Smith, and she is one of the favorites to win the award.

Next would be Sam Kerr, who will be playing on her home turf in Australia. The team made a decent run during the Olympic games in 2021, coming in fourth after losing the third-place match to the U.S. Kerr is a heavy favorite to have the tournament of her life to bring her country to the promised land.

Here is what the team thinks will be the Golden Ball winner:

Paulina Vairo: Sophia Smith

Alex Sabri- Sam Kerr

Carlo Magno- Sam Kerr

Nicole Powell- Guro Reiten

Andy Diederich- Sophia Smith

Predictions of First, Second and Third?

According to Draft Kings, the USWNT have the best chance of winning the World Cup, with England, Spain, Germany, France, and Australia. It is the first time that the top teams are close in odds, which will make it an exciting World Cup to follow.

Every team would like to stop the USWNT from winning their fifth title, with England hungry for its first star. With the USWNT bringing plenty of familiar faces, they will look to be vulnerable to other teams who have become more assertive in recent years.

Here is what the team thinks will win first, second and third:

Paulina Vairo: England, Australia, USA

Alex Sabri- USA, Germany, France

Carlo Magno- USA, Germany, Canada

Nicole Powell- England, USA, Germany

Andy Diederich- USA, Germany, England

