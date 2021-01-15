Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: Mark Followill

Lets Talk Mavs!!!

In this episode of the Hardwood Huddle, Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea welcome in the voice of the Dallas Mavs Mark Followill to the show to discuss his Texas roots, his announcing style, what the mavs have to do to take the next step and much much more!!!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: Mark Followill

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode 1: Alabama Steamrolls Ohio State, The Browns Won A Playoff Game, and Where is Kyrie?

Ryan Truland

UFC Fight Island 7 – Appreciating Max Holloway

Adam Cohen

The Yankees made a huge mistake passing on Lindor and Carrasco

More in Hardwood Huddle