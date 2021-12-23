HAWKS SIGN LANCE STEPHENSON AND MALCOLM HILL TO 10-DAY CONTRACTS

The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signings of small forward Lance Stephenson and forward Malcolm Hill to 10-day contracts. Stephenson will wear No. 33, while Hill will wear No. 14. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Stephenson, 6-6, comes to Atlanta from the Grand Rapids Gold, NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, where he appeared in 12 games (all starts), averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per contest this season (.476 FG%, .306 3FG%, .686 FT%). He is one of only three players in the NBA G League this season to be averaging at least 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The 40th overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson has appeared in 508 NBA games (199 starts) over his nine-year career, owning averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.4 minutes (.444 FG%, .315 3FG%, .685 FT%).

Throughout his career, Stephenson has played for the Indiana Pacers (2010-14, 2016-17, 2017-18), Charlotte Hornets (2014-15), Los Angeles Clippers (2015-16), Memphis Grizzlies (2015-16), New Orleans Pelicans (2016-17), Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-17), and Los Angeles Lakers (2018-19). In his most recent NBA season with the Lakers, Stephenson tallied 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes of action (.426 FG%, .371 3FG%, .685 FT%).

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native has seen action in 57 postseason games throughout his NBA career (38 starts), recording 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes (.448 FG%, .330 3FG%, .670 FT%).

Stephenson spent the 2019-20 campaign playing for the Liaoning Dinosaurs of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes (.522 FG%, .300 3FG%, .778 FT%). He played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati (2009-10), where he was named the Big East Rookie of the Year.

Hill, 6-6, has appeared in 14 games (12 starts) with the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, this season, tallying 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes per game (.515 FG%, .398 3FG%, .810 FT%). The 220-pound forward poured in a career-high 32 points on 10-16 shooting from the floor, including an 8-11 clip from three-point territory, in addition to eight rebounds and a career-high tying five steals in 38 minutes against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Nov. 26, 2021. Hill is the only player in the NBA G League this season to have at least eight made three-pointers and five steals in a single game.

Hill has seen action in 13 NBA Summer League contests over the course of three summers, having suited up for Oklahoma City (2017), Utah (2018) and New Orleans (2021), recording 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.1 minutes (.425 FG%, .400 3FG%, 1.000 FT%).

The Belleville, Ill. native brings five years of international basketball experience to the Hawks, having played in 108 games over those five seasons.

Hill played collegiately at the University of Illinois for four years (2013-17), appearing in 137 games (112 starts), owning career averages of 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes (.433 FG%, .351 3FG%, .795 FT%). Hill is a two-time All-Big Ten Second Team member (2016, 2017).