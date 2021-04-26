KD Yet Again Shines In Return After Injury

For about the third time this season, Kevin Durant has shown us that rust after an injury is a foreign concept to him. In his first game back, after being sidelined for a week with a thigh contusion, KD scored 33 points in 28 minutes and helped his team get the 128-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The 2x champion didn’t just fill up the box score either, he was efficient when it mattered most. As a matter of fact, 24 of his 33 points came in the second half. He also went 8/12 from the field and a perfect 2/2 from deep in the last 24 minutes. It was as if he didn’t miss the last three games or something.

“It’s like riding a bike,” said Kevin Durant. “You get your footing right and you just get your rhythm going and I think my teammates did a great job of looking for me all game. I just wanted to go back to that work that I put in to gain my rhythm.”

After being sidelined for multiple consecutive games for the fourth time this season, rhythm once again didn’t seem to be an issue. Out of 61 total games for the Nets this year, Durant played in just his 25th.

In all of these games though, he’s been very efficient. Going into Sunday’s matchup he’s been averaging 27.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.2 APG and 52.1% FG. It’s safe to say he’s made the most out of these minutes.

That’s a great sign if you’re a Nets fan because with 11 games left in their regular season, Brooklyn will be looking to get into a team rhythm going into the playoffs. James Harden should be back from injury in time for the postseason. Kyrie Irving is three games short of playing the most consecutive games he’s played all season (10). Therefore, if guys stay healthy, that continuity should pay off big time for this team who is favored to come out of the East and compete for an NBA championship this year.