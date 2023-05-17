NBA Playoffs View from Nate Powalie

This is a view of the current state of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The 2023 Playoffs are now at Round 2.

We started this round with eight teams fighting for the championship. Those teams are the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics. And our own Tracy Graven discusses the Suns’ shortcomings. With multiple series still hanging in the balance, there are plenty of takeaways from each match-up. In this article, I will detail one thing that I like, one thing that surprises me, and one thing that is underwhelming to me in each series.

NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals: What I Like, What Surprises Me, and What Underwhelms Me

What I Like in Each Series

Heat vs. Knicks

After ousting the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, this Heat squad is proving they aren’t just a first-round fluke as an eight seed. One of the major reasons for their success is none other than Jimmy Butler. Butler, who was recently named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Second Team, is averaging 31.1 points a night through the first 10 games of the playoffs. Butler is someone who can immediately turn up in the playoffs and become a truly dominant force. And the Heat know the underdog feeling. This Heat squad is one with plenty of championship mettle and mentality.

76ers vs. Celtics

Both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey worked well as facilitators of Philly’s offense this post-season. Harden, for starters, averaged about 20 and a half points a contest while leading the Sixers with almost eight and a half dimes each game, too. Likewise, Maxey is developing into a solid No. 3 option with a 20.5 PPG average, and a solid 40% make rate from beyond the arc. This, consequently, did take some of the pressure off of reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Lakers vs. Warriors

Before his eye injury in Game 5, Anthony Davis appeared to have returned to his fully healthy form. And boy, are the Lakers glad for that. Through 11 games in this post-season, Davis is averaging about 21.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a game. Not only that, but he also has almost three-and-a-half blocks a contest. Davis is proving once again that, when healthy, he is an unstoppable force in the paint.

Suns vs. Nuggets

Despite the series loss, Devin Booker continues to emerge as a premier scorer in today’s NBA. In the 11 total games he saw action in, he averaged a whopping 33.7 points a game. Booker is a microwave type of player on the offensive end of the ball. He can instantly jump start the Suns offense, and will be a face of the future for the squad.

What Surprises Me in Each NBA Playoffs Semifinals Series

Heat vs. Knicks

In spite of the series win, the Heat seem to be struggling from the field. To explain, they only have hit about 43% of their field goal attempts, and comparatively, just 31.2% from three. However, if the team is winning games, bad shooting is something that can be overlooked. All that can be needed is a just a little good fortune.

76ers vs. Celtics

Going up against a tough team like the Sixers, Boston did a good job of maintaining a balanced scoring attack. With everyone getting a chance to touch the ball, that can leave defenders in scramble mode. It’s a bonus when teams don’t need to rely on their stars to shoulder the offensive load. And the C’s handled that job well.

Lakers vs. Warriors

One thing immediately noticeable in this series is the disparity of free throws between these teams. The Lakers attempted 160 charity-stripe shots. The Warriors, comparatively, just 82. That’s a statistic that will cause a few jaws to drop.

Suns vs. Nuggets

Now, normally, when people think about the Denver Nuggets, who do they say is their No. 1 Scoring Option? Nikola Jokic, of course. But one guy who is quietly putting together a nice playoff campaign is Jamal Murray. Through the first two rounds of play (11 games total), he’s averaging just under 26 points a night on a 46.1%/39.5%/91.5% triple slash line.

What Underwhelms Me

Heat vs. Knicks

Outside of their Game 2 win, when they made 40%, the 3-ball was unkind to the Knicks in this series. In four of the six games, New York hit less than 35% of their attempts from range. And in today’s game, if teams can’t stretch the floor, there will be serious problems.

76ers vs. Celtics

Now, after being a viable contributor in the first round, Tobias Harris saw a bit of a drop-off in his production in round two. Sure, after Embiid returning healthy, teams might not look toward Harris much. One noticeable statistic not helping his cause is that Harris shot not even 26% from three after making over 57% of his long-range attempts in round one. Ouch.

Lakers vs. Warriors

Where was Jordan Poole in this series? In 12 games, Poole only averaged 10.3 points per game, and shot a rather paltry 25.4% from three. If the Warriors needed a scoring option to their stars, Poole was not one of them.

Suns vs. Nuggets

When looking at this series, one of the more intriguing match-ups was the paint battle. DeAndre Ayton vs. Nikola Jokic. Unfortunately for the Suns, the former No. 1 pick clearly was outworked. His athleticism, rebounding, and scoring was just not there against the Serb. Ayton seems to go missing in the playoffs. And that is something the Suns need to look into it.

Final Thoughts on NBA Playoffs Conference Semis

Now there are just four teams left, and it’s a revamp of the 2020 Bubble Playoffs. However which way the Conference Finals go is still to be seen. But now the pressure is up another level for the final four. And the intrigue is continuing to build as we draw ever closer to crowning a champion.