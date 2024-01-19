Spencer Rattler

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 217

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Experience in the Big-12 and SEC.

Strong enough arm to keep defenses honest.

Quick release.

Cons

Below average at processing post-snap reads.

Balls don’t have much “zip” on them.

Average pocket presence with below-average footwork.

Inconsistent accuracy – especially when throwing on the move.

Generates power from his upper body in his throwing motion rather than lower half.

Notes

First-team All-Big 12 and First-team Academic All-Big 12 in 2020.

Five-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports and four-star by ESPN.

He began his career at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley before transferring to South Carolina.

Overview

One of the highest-rated recruits in his high school class much was expected of Spencer Rattler as he became a Sooner. After a fine first season as Oklahoma’s starter, his upward trajectory wouldn’t continue causing him to be benched and then transfer to South Carolina.

Still, Rattler will generate NFL looks especially thanks to the amount of high-level football he’s seen. From a young age, Rattler was pretty much groomed to play QB against difficult opponents. From his extensive training, Rattler has developed a quick release and an arm that will keep safeties high and defensive coordinators honest. Moreso, Rattler has played against some of the top competition having played in the Big 12 and the SEC. Although his career in Norman might not have gone as expected, it resulted in him playing in intense games against opponents like Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State. This continued as he transferred to South Carolina where he went on to play Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Still, the experience earned can only take you so far in the NFL. Despite the years of experience, Rattler is still below average at processing his post-snap reads while also being average at reacting to pressure in the pocket. Additionally, despite years of training, Rattler has below-average footwork and throws with not much “zip” to his passes. Rattler is also rather inaccurate especially when he has to throw on the move. From what I’ve seen, his inaccuracy and lack of zip appear to come from a throwing motion that generates power from his upper body. To combat this, he’ll need to get his footwork right to create power from his hips and lower half.

When it comes to Spencer Rattler, many teams probably won’t be willing to take him even with a Day 3 pick. However, all it takes is one team to believe in you enough for them to make that phone call. Even more, maybe instead of being valuable on the field, he could be valuable in terms of creating competition in the QB room.

My Two Cents

I was one of those college football fans who was excited to see Spencer Rattler play under Lincoln Riley. After all, Riley had been on a stretch where he got the most out of his QBs. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen and now I see why. While he has made some improvements to his game, I still see a lot of the players who played in Norman. With a good combine, pro-day, and Senior Bowl week, Rattler could work himself into Day 3 considerations. However, from his film alone, I would rather spend that pick elsewhere.

