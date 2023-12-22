Ranking the Top 5 Chicago Bears of All-Time

There’s no 2 ways about it. The Chicago Bears have been one of the most disappointing franchises in the NFL in recent memory. Over the past quarter century, only the Lions, Browns, and Commanders have had less playoff wins than the Bears. At the same time, the Monsters of the Midway have historically been one of the most successful franchises in league over its entire history. The Bears boast the most Pro Football Hall of Famers, and were just recently usurped for title of most wins in NFL history.

As the Bears’ 104th season comes to a close, let’s look at who I believe are the top 5 Bears in the history of the franchise.

5. Red Grange

1925, 1929-1934

While the average modern-day fan may not know who Red Grange is, his impact will always be immeasurable. Grange doesn’t have the stats or longevity as others on this list. Pro Football Reference only has statistics for his final 3 seasons, totaling 569 rushing yards from 1932-1934. The start to Grange’s career was unlike anything that will ever happen again. Controversially, Grange dropped out of the University of Illinois to sign with the Bears, who he would debut for on Thanksgiving 1925, just five days after his last college game. Red Grange was the first true star of the NFL, drawing huge crowds on a barnstorming tour during his rookie season.

Grange helped legitimize the league into a true, entertaining pro sports league. Grange does not have the accolades or stats as others on this list. However, the success of those others, and the league itself may not have been possible if not for the Galloping Ghost.

4. Mike Singletary

1981-1992

The 1980’s Bears defenses were some of the best in the history of the NFL, and Mike Singletary was at the forefront. Singletary’s 1,488 tackles are the most in franchise history, but he started making an impact from the beginning. Singletary made the All-Rookie team for 1981, and followed it up with a total of 8 All-Pro selections in his 12-year career. Samurai Mike truly cemented his legacy during the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl run. Singletary tied a Super Bowl record by forcing 2 fumbles against the Patriots in Super Bowl XX, leading his team to a 46-10 victory.

Singletary was the ultimate defensive leader, from his leadership, durability, and ability on the field. Simply, the Bears don’t have their only Vince Lombardi trophy without Mike Singletary.

3. Richard Dent

1983-1993, 1995

Mike Singletary was the captain of the 80’s Bears defenses, but Richard Dent was arguably their most dangerous player. For a decade, Dent terrorized quarterbacks, totaling 124.5 sacks as a Bear, 30 more than anyone else. When he wasn’t sacking quarterbacks, Dent was also good at intercepting them. Dent intercepted 8 passes in his career, 4th all-time among defensive lineman. His best season was 1985, with a career-high 17 sacks. Like Singletary, Dent forced 2 fumbles in Super Bowl XX and added 1.5 sacks to win the game’s MVP award.

A takeaway machine, the ’85 Bears would not have been as good as they were without Dent’s presence on defense.

2. Dick Butkus

1965-1973

There’s a reason why the Bears were so quick to put a “51” patch on their jersey when Butkus passed away this October. Butkus embodied not only what it means to be a Chicago Bear, but is perhaps the closest we will come to seeing an actual bear on an NFL field. He was named to both the NFL’s all-1960’s and all-1970’s teams for his relentlessness while tackling. Butkus played for some bad Bears teams too, but still managed to instill fear in offensive players around the league.

Butkus’ career can be summed up with a quote from Deacon Jones, another Hall of Fame defender of the era: “Roses are red, violets are blue. If you have any sense, you’ll keep Butkus away from you.”

1. Walter Payton

1975-1987

Walter Payton was the ultimate football player. Running, blocking, receiving, even passing. Payton did it all, and did it all better than almost anybody. Walter had the perfect combination of elusiveness, speed, vision, and power. The 1977 NFL MVP made 9 Pro Bowls and 5 All-Pro Teams while rushing for 16,726 yards, a number only eclipsed by Emmitt Smith. As good as he was on the field, Payton’s legacy extends beyond his stats, having the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award named after him when he died in 1999.

Payton’s career and legacy can be summed up by one world: Sweetness.

