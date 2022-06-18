Red Sox Foundation Honors Noble Causes in June

The Red Sox and their charity are raising awareness about gun violence and helping local students through an annual scholarship.

The Boston Red Sox Foundation are welcoming the 2022 class of Red Sox scholars on Saturday, June 18. The scholarship awards $10,000 to deserving seventh graders who attend Boston Public Schools. In addition to the monetary award, the program provides nine years academic and career advice so that students can not only afford higher education but are also prepared for college and work life.

This year’s celebration is extra special because it marks twenty years of the scholarship program. Members of each of the previous nineteen classes will also be in attendance. The newest class of twelve scholars from ten different schools and five neighborhoods brings the all-time total to 337 students. The ceremony will take before the Red Sox game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Impressively, the Red Sox Scholars program was the first ever program to win the league’s “Commissioner’s Award for Philanthropic Excellence” back in 2010.

To learn more about the Red Sox Scholars program, click here.

Gun Violence Awareness

On Thursday, June 16, The Red Sox commemorated National Gun Violence Awareness Day when they hosted the Oakland Athletics. Former Congresswoman, Gabby Giffords of Arizona, a survivor of gun violence herself, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. During the current homestand, proceeds from the 50/50 raffle are going to the Support Fund of Everytown Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy organization.

During a campaign rally on January 8, 2011, Giffords survived an assassination attempt despite being shot in the head. She had severe physical and mental damage and still struggles to speak to some extent. Since that harrowing event, Giffords has become a prominent supporter of common-sense gun control measures. She also started her own foundation, Giffords, to break the stranglehold that the gun lobby holds over Congress. The organization educates voters, drafts gun control bills, and supports political candidates who do the same.

To learn more about Everytown and/or donate, go to everytown.org.

To learn more about Giffords and/or donate, go to giffords.org.