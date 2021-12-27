TRAIL BLAZERS SIGN THREE PLAYERS TO 10-DAY CONTRACTS

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 26, 2021) – The Trail Blazers have signed guard Jarron Cumberland, forward Cameron McGriff and guard Brandon Williams to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s Hardship Exception, the team announced today.

Cumberland, 24, arrives in Portland after averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists and earning MVP honors at the 2021 NBA G League Winter Showcase. In 13 total games (three starts) for the Delaware Blue Coats this season, Cumberland (6-5, 205) has averaged 9.4 points (43.2% FG, 34.1% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.08 steals and 21.1 minutes. A four-year player at Cincinnati (2016-20), he went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft before playing eight games for the Rio Grande Vipers and Raptors 905 of the NBA G League in 2020-21. Cumberland will wear No. 34 for the Trail Blazers.

McGriff, 24, joins the Trail Blazers from the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League. In 14 games (one start) this season, McGriff (6-7, 220) has averaged 10.2 points (45.5% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 22.4 minutes. After a four-year career at Oklahoma State (2016-20), he went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and played the 2020-21 season for Okapi Aalstar in Belgium. He will wear No. 8 for Portland.

Williams, 22, has appeared in 10 games (six starts) for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League this season, averaging 17.7 points (36.4% FG, 28.3% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.00 steals and 31.1 minutes. The Arizona product earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention honors during the 2018-19 season before redshirting his sophomore campaign and going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Williams (6-2, 190) will wear No. 5 for the Trail Blazers.