Untapped Potential: Al Toon

Recap Last Time

Last time on Untapped Potential we dove into the career of Robert Griffin III and the potential he wasn’t able to reach of what could have been a long and dominant career. Today, we are going over one of the most dynamic players at the wide receiver the New York Jets have had in team history, Al Toon.

College Ball

Toon played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin. As a Badger, he had 2,103 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, and 2,145 yards from scrimmage. He played from 1982 to 1984 before entering the NFL Draft. Toon his freshman year even passed for a touchdown. 1983 was his breakout year as he was second in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten with nine receiving touchdowns and second in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 881. He was also named to the Wisconsin athletics Hall of Fame.

NFL Draft

Toon decided to forgo his senior year at Wisconsin and enter the 1985 NFL Draft. He then became a first round pick selected 10th overall by the New York Jets.

1985 (Rookie Year)

Toon had a decent rookie season in the NFL logging 46 receptions for 662 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also had one rush for five yards.

1986 (Second Season)

Toon broke out in his second season logging 85 catches and career highs in receiving yards with 1,176 and touchdowns with eight. This was the first year he made the Pro Bowl and his only All-Pro selection. He was also named AFC Player of the Year.

1987 (Third Season)

He had another solid season logging 68 catches for 976 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Although, falling 24 receiving yards away from 1,000, his statistics were still good enough to earn him a Pro Bowl nod.

1988 (Fourth Season)

His fourth season was a remarkable one as he had a league-leading 93 catches. He also had 1,067 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was a second team All-Pro and a pro bowler for the third and only time in his career.

1992 (Last Season)

This was statistically the worst season of his career as he had career lows in games played, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per catch.

Why Did He Retire So Early?

Toon struggled with concussions in his career as he suffered from at least nine throughout his career. However, it was the concussion suffered from a hit by Denver Broncos safety Michael Brooks that caused him to retire.

What Is He Doing Now?

Toon currently resides in Madison, Wisconsin with his wife. He currently is involved in banking, insurance, and in the fast food industry. His kids were also successful athletes as his son Nick Toon was in the NFL for a few seasons. His three daughters were successful at volleyball as his daughter Kirby kept the Toon legacy in Wisconsin going, while his daughter Molly played at the University of Michigan, and his other daughter Sydney played at Wisconsin-Whitewater.