Yankees Set ALDS Roster

Prior to the start of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series, the Yankees set their ALDS roster.
Left-Handed Pitchers (4):
Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, J.A. Happ, Jordan Montgomery
Right-Handed Pitchers (10):
Luis Cessa, Gerrit Cole, Deivi García, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nick Nelson, Adam Ottavino, Masahiro Tanaka
Catchers (2):
Kyle Higashioka, Gary Sánchez
Infielders (6):
Mike Ford, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Luke Voit, Tyler Wade
Outfielders (6):
Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Tauchman
