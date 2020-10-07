Yankees Set ALDS Roster

Prior to the start of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays series, the Yankees set their ALDS roster.

Left-Handed Pitchers (4):

Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, J.A. Happ, Jordan Montgomery

Right-Handed Pitchers (10):

Luis Cessa, Gerrit Cole, Deivi García, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nick Nelson, Adam Ottavino, Masahiro Tanaka

Catchers (2):

Kyle Higashioka, Gary Sánchez

Infielders (6):

Mike Ford, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Luke Voit, Tyler Wade

Outfielders (6):

Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Tauchman