Big Blue Report

Big Blue Report: ” I’m A Peacock Captain, Let Me Fly”

Tune in to the latest episode of the Big Blue Report, where former Giants defensive captain and two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Casillas teams up with Randy Zellea, founder of Back Sports Page, and football expert Ryan Darlington, aka the “professor of football.” In this episode, they’re diving deep into the Christmas Day clash between the Giants and the Eagles, breaking down key matchups and strategies for the big game.

But that’s not all—they’re tackling the hot topic of drafting a quarterback, shining a spotlight on Tommy Devito and how his potential arrival could shake things up for New York. Get ready for some Giants trivia fun as they test their knowledge of the team’s history and discuss the team’s potential moves in the upcoming draft.

For all this and more gridiron goodness, catch the episode on your favorite social media and podcast platforms. Don’t miss out on the insights and lively discussion as these football aficionados dissect everything about Big Blue.

