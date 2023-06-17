BSP Roundtable: Who should have been on the cover for Madden 24?

With the recent news that Josh Allen will be facing the Madden 24 cover, sports fanatics and video gamers have been debating heavily. Did Josh Allen deserve the Madden 24 cover? Here’s what BSP’s very own think about the cover.

Justin Jefferson should be on the cover of Madden 24 due to his exceptional performance as a young wide receiver in the NFL. At just 22 years old, he has already proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with on the field. In his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, Jefferson amassed an impressive 1,400 receiving yards, breaking the rookie record previously held by Anquan Boldin. His ability to consistently make big plays and gain yards after the catch sets him apart from other young receivers in the league.

Comparing Jefferson’s stats to some of the greatest receivers in NFL history further highlights his remarkable talent. After three seasons in the NFL, Jefferson has the potential to surpass the total yards of legendary receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Rice, and Randy Moss. After his first three seasons, Jefferson has already accumulated more receiving yards than both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jerry Rice. Beckham had 4,122 yards, while Rice had 3,575 yards during their first three seasons. Jefferson, on the other hand, has already recorded 4,825 yards, demonstrating his ability to make an immediate impact in the league.

How does he compare to Randy Moss?

Even when compared to the electrifying Randy Moss, known for his incredible speed and deep-threat ability, Jefferson holds his ground. Moss had a total of 4,163 receiving yards in his first three seasons, just shy of Jefferson’s current mark. Jefferson’s exceptional statistics not only show his productivity on the field but also his potential for continued success in the future. His ability to consistently gain yards and make big plays makes him a prime candidate for the Madden 24 cover. These numbers further emphasize Jefferson’s exceptional performance and the potential for him to surpass the accomplishments of these legendary receivers.

Furthermore, his style of play aligns perfectly with the Madden franchise, which thrives on explosive and dynamic players. Jefferson’s speed, agility, and hands make him an exciting player to control in the virtual football world, and his inclusion on the cover would undoubtedly generate enthusiasm among fans of the game. Additionally, Jefferson’s rising popularity and recognition within the NFL community make him a suitable candidate for the Madden 24 cover. He has already earned Pro Bowl honors and has garnered respect from his peers and coaches for his exceptional performances.

As a young receiver, Jefferson has already achieved a level of success that few players can match. His ability to consistently produce outstanding numbers and make game-changing plays makes him a deserving candidate for the Madden 24 cover. With his potential to surpass the total yards of notable receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Jerry Rice, and Randy Moss after just three seasons, Jefferson’s inclusion on the cover would celebrate his extraordinary talent and establish him as one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

Jacob Oskorus– Justin Jefferson

Josh Allen is elite but should he have been the Madden 24 cover athlete? The past few seasons Allen has been one of the best QBs in the NFL. However, WR Justin Jefferson has arguably been the best and most popular non-QB player in the NFL. His breakout rookie campaign along with his well known TD celebration, “the griddy”, has taken the league and the public by storm. He’s been featured in the popular children’s game Fortnite, so why shouldn’t he be featured on the cover of Madden? With his following of today’s youth, there’s no doubt him being on the Madden 24 cover would have been any less than a hit.

The Madden 24 cover athlete should have been Joe Burrow. Burrow statistically had the better season compared to the new cover athlete in Josh Allen.

Burrow also has the head-to-head advantage over Allen with a 1-0 playoff record. He would have been 2-0 over Allen as the two met in the regular season with the Bengals winning but the Damar Hamlin injury led to the game being cancelled.

In just three years in the NFL, Burrow has been in the Super Bowl and lost in the AFC Championship which has been farther than Allen has.

Also, EA sports could have made a cool icy graphic with the Bengals all white jerseys and helmets. Allen is not a bad choice as he is an elite quarterback but Burrow would have been the better choice as he might be the better quarterback. Burrow turns the ball over at a less frequent rate than Allen.

Justin Kirby– Justin Jefferson

As much as I am a Bills writer and I love and support my team, I can’t justify it yet. He’s a bright star and the future of our franchise. However, he has choked when the moments been bright so far. I think he’ll turn it around eventually. But i would go with Justin Jefferson. He’s energetic and a guy who the younger generation is drawn too. He has all the tools of a great player and he’s a marketable player. So I think Justin Jefferson should have been the cover athlete this season.

Nate Powalie– Justin Jefferson

While Josh Allen is nice for those who root for Buffalo, I feel like Justin Jefferson would have made a better choice for the Madden 24 cover. Two words why: younger generation. Jefferson is seen as an influencer and his Griddy dance immediately makes him a fan favorite amongst the kids. That, and the Vikings will probably be a top contender amongst a somewhat weaker NFC North division in the 2023-24 season. So, while it’s not a bad choice, Jefferson is a better option. The trajectory of Jefferson’s career also seems like it will go better than Allen’s. Why not go with one of the top receivers of the game? That’s all that needs to be said.

Mason Wood– The Kelce Brothers

One rumor that went around prior to the cover reveal mentioned the Kelce brothers as candidates for the Madden cover. The initial thought of this idea got me super excited. The only tight end featured on the cover over the last 20 years has been Rob Gronkowski. Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs, is almost as marketable as Gronk was in his prime. Not 0nly is he a 2-time super bowl champion, but he’s been the league’s best and most consistent tight end for a while now.

His brother Jason Kelce, offensive linemen for the Eagles, has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league over the last decade. Kelce has flirted with retirement many times and it would be a wonderful send off putting him on the cover. Kelce could have been the first offensive linemen to grace the cover since Madden 09 in Spanish’s Roberto Garza. The duo could have made for a great looking cover considering they just battled in last season’s Super Bowl.

Thank you for reading this most recent edition of the BSP Roundtable. For more football content click here!