Can the Colts Do It?

Going into this year many immediately wrote off Shane Steichen’s squad. Yet, they came out swinging and surprised people through the first few games of the season. Eventually, a series of mixed emotions unraveled as Anthony Richardson sustained a season ending injury, Grover Stewart was suspended for violating the NFL’s PED policy, and Jonathan Taylor finally agreed to an extension. The Colts are playing .500 football and are in the Wild Card hunt. However, more needs to be done even with a favorable schedule. Where do they rank down this final stretch of the season?

Are the Colts for real?

Everyone knew Shane Steichen was a creative offensive mind. Receiving his first major coordinating job with the Chargers, Steichen showed promise in LA, but it was with the Eagles where his status elevated. From his accomplishments in Philadelphia, Steichen earned his first head coaching job with Indianapolis and hasn’t looked back. Throughout the first ten weeks, the Colts are top-10 in total yards and top-15 in total yards per game. Although their offense is top-15 in total passing yards, their passing yards per game is subpar. Thankfully, their rushing attack is performing at a high level ranking top-10 in rushing yards and rushing yards per game. This culminates to the Colts being a top-10 offense in total points and points per game.

Even though the offense has been performing at a high level, their defense has been below average being bottom-5 in total yards allowed and bottom-10 in yards per game. Despite them being bottom-10 in total passing yards, their defense is actually middle of the pack in passing yards allowed per game. Surprisingly, their run defense has been the defensive weakpoint. Bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed per game, their unit is bottom-5 in total rushing yards allowed. Overall, the Colts are bottom-5 in total points allowed and are bottom-10 in points allowed per game.

Where do the Colts go from here?

A little past the halfway point, the Colt’s offense and defense have potential but their ST is barely above average. From these statistics, PFF has given them a below-average overall team grade. Their remaining schedule has plenty of winnable games on it, but this is if they keep up their current level of play. Looking forward, their toughest upcoming games will be against the Buccaneers, Bengals, Steelers, and Texans. One thing’s for sure, if they wish to make the post-season they’ll need to go all in. Some of the top available FAs are CBs Desmond King, Bryce Callahan, and Casey Hayward, DTs Akiem Hicks and Matt Ioannidis, LB Anthony Barr, DEs Carlos Dunlap and Melvin Ingram, OTs Taylor Lewan and La’el Collins, and WRs Jarvis Landry and Kenny Golladay.

