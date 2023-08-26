Giants- Jets Pre-Season Live coverage

The New York Giants close out the 2023 NFL Preseason against the New York Jets on Saturday Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on NBC 4 (local) and NFL Network (national).
The Giants faced the Jets in 51 consecutive summers (1969-2019) before the NFL canceled the 2020 preseaon due to the pandemic. The Jets have won the two games since the series resumed in 2021 and lead the series, 27-25-1. The tie was in 1972.
From 1984-2020, the organizations were the only two teams in the league to share a stadium (Giants Stadium/MetLife Stadium).
