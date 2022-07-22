It’s back to preseason training for USMNT Players as European camps are underway. With the World Cup only 125 days away, the American players playing in Europe must train hard to find minutes with their club to keep their form for November. Several teams already beginning their preseason tours.

Take a look at some of the American stars prepping for their seasons in Europe:

Sergino Dest- F.C Barcelona

Dest is back with Barcelona as he is with the tahead of their U.S preseason tour. He has already appeared in a preseason match against Spanish fifth division side U.E Olot and MLS side Inter Miami. He started and played one half in both games.

There have been several rumors of Dest leaving the team after the signing of Cesar Azpilicueta. However, he is still on the team as Barcelona would like to hang on to the young defender after a solid 2021-22 season with them. Dest looks to fight to keep a starting role and record valuable minutes for the Spanish giants for preparation for the World Cup.

Weston McKennie- Juventus

Even with the addition of Di Maria, McKennie will be a very important player for Juventus this season. He has joined the team for its U.S preseason tour and will have a huge role to play with the departure of Paulo Dybala.

Juventus were affected by his foot injury that kept the midfielder out for three months last season. McKennie looks to comeback this season and put up the same numbers he had before his injury.

Yunus Musah- Valencia

The young midfielder from New York City has a very bright future ahead of him heading into his third full season with the Spanish side. He is participating in preseason camp in Europe as he works on getting minutes with the team this season.

He started and got quality minutes in the midfield during Valencia’s 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in a friendly. Musah last season started in 13 of the 16 La Liga games he appeared in with a goal scored.

Christian Pulisic- Chelsea F.C

The U.S captain is back to preseason training with Chelsea despite rumors of him leaving the team. Many rumors were circulating about a possible transfer to Juventus since the signing of Raheem Sterling to Chelsea. However, Pulisic is confident that he is staying and will continue to fight for a spot on this team.

“It does not change a whole lot” Pulisic said to ESPN. “I am still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before. Nothing crazy, this is Chelsea, this is what you sign up for.” He came on as a sub against Club America during their first preseason game and recorded three shots (one on target) in 45 minutes of play.

Giovanni Reyna-Borussia Dortmund

Several injuries kept Reyna out for most of the season for both Dortmund and the national team. Born in the U.K, Reyna was preforming well during the 2020-21 season with the German side. He started in 23 Bundesliga games and scored four games and recorded five assists.

With Reyna still recovering from his muscle and tendon injury that ended his season, he has not yet appeared in a preseason game. He is eyeing a comeback season so he can earn back a starting role on the team and a spot on the World Cup roster for the Americans. With winger Timothy Weah performing extremely well for the national team in recent games, he will have to work hard with Dortmund to try to earn that spot back.

Chris Richards- Bayern Munich*

Richards has reported and is training with Bayern Munich in their preseason camp. However, Crystal Palace are close to agreeing with terms to sign the young American to play for them in the Premiere League. This move would be huge for him as he can get more starting minutes to play.

Richards only started in 13 Bundesliga games with one goal and assist from the defense. He struggled to find minutes to play in a very talented Bayern Munich side. The young center-back now awaits his potential move to England as reports claims they have already verbal agreed to sell him to Crystal Palace.

Matt Turner- Arsenal

Turner left his MLS side of New England Revolution and joined Arsenal early in the summer. He is now fighting for a starting spot so he can ensure his starting role for the World Cup in Qatar. The 28-year- old struggled during his first preseason game against Nurnberg, allowing two goals in 68 minutes of play. However, he redeemed himself with a clean sheet over Everton in preseason play in a 2-0 win.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is happy with what he sees in Turner so far. “The way he has settled in, he’s an extraordinary character, a lot of personality and he’s great at what we want. Obviously, it was a big moment for him to come in an Arsenal shirt in the States and play in front of the crowd and he did well.” said Arteta. Though there have been talks of Turner risking his World Cup starting position with this move, he looks to prove them wrong as he fights for minutes in one of Premiere League biggest teams.

Timothy Weah- Lillie

One of U.S most important player is preparing for the upcoming season in Ligue One. Weah is back to preseason training for his club Lillie. With the departure of Dutch player Sven Botman to Newcastle, Weah will take on a huge role for the team.

The young winger from Brooklyn had a decent season with the French side last season. In 17 starts in Ligue One he scored three goals and recorded four assists. Weah will most likely have more playing time on the team, which will also prepare him for the World Cup.