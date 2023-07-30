Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Mid-Season Recap

One of the teams that is performing slightly below expectations, but still in the playoff hunt, is the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies, like multiple other teams, are full with plenty of star talent. However, the stars might not be providing the biggest contributions. Sometimes, the team may need to rely on an unlikely source for success. At the start of the season, it almost began to feel like Philly was going through a championship appearance hangover. But now, things are starting to turn around. The offense is finally starting to click, and the pitching is hitting their stride at the right time. However, they are running into a difficult tie in the National League East division. For more on the 2023 Back Sports Page MLB mid-season recaps, check out the latest piece on the Milwaukee Brewers. But how, exactly, have the Philadelphia Phillies made it to this point? Let’s take a deeper dive into the statistics…

Philadelphia Phillies Mid-Season Recap

Looking at the Offense… Which Feels Middle-of-The-Pack

Overall, the offense for Philadelphia is one that can vary between top-notch and bottom-feeder. Looking at the statistics, the Phillies have the fourth-most at-bats in the National League. Out of their 3574 at-bats, they have 912 hits, which is sixth in the senior circuit. The Philadelphia Phillies have the sixth-best batting average in the NL (.255), eighth in on-base percentage (.321), and they are seventh in OPS (.735). One appreciable statistic is their gap-to-gap power. Philly is third in the NL in doubles (189) and second in triples (21). Not only that, but they have some pretty good wheels when they get on the bases. The Fightin’ Phils have a total of 83 stolen bases, which is good for number six in the NL. One player in particular who is stepping up for the offense is right fielder Nick Castellanos. After receiving his second All-Star nomination, Castellanos is proving to be one of the more dependable bats for a right fielder. Through 102 games, Nick is posting some better numbers than last year. The 31-year-old has a .274 average, .317 on-base percentage, .447 slugging percentage, and .764 OPS to go with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs. Not only that, but Castellanos is second on the team with 111 hits. He also is approaching a major career milestone, as he is just five home runs away from reaching the 200 mark.

One Player Who is Surprising on Offense

One of the young players emerging and having a nice second season is second baseman Bryson Stott. Stott, at the moment, is posting career-highs in doubles (20), stolen bases (19), and total bases (169), while leading the team in batting average (.306) and hits (118). Stott is also slowly developing into a sneaky good second baseman in today’s game. Not only that, but at only 25 years old, he has a lengthy career ahead of him. He will be an exciting player to watch down the stretch of this season.

The Pitching Is One of the Better Groups in the NL

Taking a look at the Philadelphia Phillies pitching unit, they seem to have a rock-solid group that works well with each other. Conversely, their statistics place them for the most part in the top half of the senior circuit. Specifically, they have the fourth-best ERA in the NL (4.02), they have allowed the fourth-fewest earned runs (412), and are top five in fewest hits and home runs allowed (845 and 113, respectively). The entire rotation also does a good job of keeping traffic and runners off the bases. Likewise, they have struck out the third most opposing hitters in the senior circuit (944), while walking the second-fewest (297). One pitcher in particular who is showing that he is worthy of being an ace is ninth-year pro Zack Wheeler. His statistics will make fans question why he was not invited into the All-Star game this year. Now in his third year in Philadelphia, Wheeler is posting a healthy 8-5 record with a 3.74 ERA in 125 innings. But the numbers on his sheet that jump out are astounding. Through the 125 innings, he has 145 strikeouts to just 24 walks. That is a career-best 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and he has a very respectable 1.11 WHIP. With the exception of the 2020 short season, the 24 walks are a career-low for Wheeler.

Bullpen and Saves

The Bullpen is also one of the steadier units in the NL. The back end for Philly totals 30 saves, which is good for fifth-best in the Senior Circuit. Their closer is also taking home a healthy milestone this season. That guy is none other than Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel has already passed the 400-save milestone for his career. Which means that he is one of the more dependable career closers.

Fielding Statistics

Unfortunately, the fielding statistics place the Phillies toward the middle of the pack, but in the top half. The Phillies have the seventh-fewest errors (54) and seventh-best fielding percentage in the NL (.985).

Philadelphia Phillies Schedule: Best/Statement Win/Worst Loss

Looking back at the schedule, the true statement or best win for Philly, that was against the surging Arizona Diamondbacks back on June 13, with a final of 15 to 3. The NL West also has a part in the Philly’s worst loss of the campaign so far. That would be against the Los Angeles Dodgers from May 2, and that game was 13 to 1 loss for Philly.

Final Thoughts on the Philadelphia Phillies Season

Despite being in a tough spot in a competitive NL East in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies are performing about up to their expectations. They are hanging tough. They may need to add one more big bat, but they look bound for another playoff bid. Only time will tell how the rest of the second half will go.

