Titans at Jaguars | AFC South Showdown

The Jaguars are still looking for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Titans just gave the Jets their first win of the season last week. The Titans had to overcome two major injuries on their offense, so with one or both of those pieces likely back in action against the Jags, it will be a tough task for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Offenses

The Jaguars offense has not been anywhere close to what they expected. They rank 26th in the NFL in both points per game and yards per game. The one positive of this offense has been the rushing attack, especially as of late. James Robinson has come on the past couple of games. They rank 13th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. That will be their recipe to success on offense this week.

The Titans offense has had its’ ups and downs, but there’s no denying how much they missed both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones last week. To no surprise, they are the fourth ranked rushing offense in the league. Derrick Henry is still the heart and soul of the offense. But make no mistake, Ryan Tannehill, despite having his top two weapons inactive, made some big throws to keep this team in it last week. This Titans offense that ranks 14th in the league in points per game, should only improve that number with their top weapons coming backthis week.

The Defenses

The Jaguars defense has been just as unspectacular as their offense. They are dead last in the NFL with just five sacks all season. They rank 27th in points allowed as well. They have to find a way to pressure Ryan Tannehill if they want to be able to win this game.

The Titans defense has not been too good either. They come in as the 26th ranked defense in points. The pass rush has been average with 8 sacks on the year, but their secondary has had a pretty rough go of it. They will definitely dictate the production of the Jaguars offense. I wouldn’t worry too much about them being able to slow down James Robinson, but can their secondary hold up in coverage when Lawrence is forced to throw?

Three Keys to the Game

Health… Are the receivers on the Titans going to be healthy? This will be the biggest factor in the outcome of the game. If neither play, we may see Jacksnville get its’ first win. If one or both play, it should lean in Tennessee’s favor.

The Trenches… the Titans offensive line has been highly inconsistent and if they can’t hold up against Jacksonville’s pass rush, then they could be in trouble. On the flip side, the Titans defensive line will need to do some work to slow down James Robinson and the run game.

Turnovers… Whoever wins the turnover battle is likely to win this game. That goes with most games, but especially this one. The Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL in turnover differential, while the Titans are tied for 29th in turnover differential. Both of these teams turn the ball over and who does a better job protecting the football in this game will likely come out on top.

Prediction

Titans win 30-24