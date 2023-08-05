Best World Cup Group Stage Moments

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is underway, and it has started with a bang. The tournament so far has seen an incredibly tight and dramatic group stage that saw shocking exists from Germany, Brazil and Italy out! There have been lots of incredible moments from the World Cup so far, but here are some of the best.

Breaking barriers

Morocco is ranked as the 72nd team, and were therefore expected to make an early exit. However, the African nation bounced back from a 6-0 defeat in their opener to become the lowest-ranked side ever to make the knockout round after a 1-0 win over Colombia. While the Morocco and Colombia match was ongoing, so was the South Korea and Germany game.

The German team needed a win in order to advance to the next game, but could do no better than a draw. This meant that Morocco’s win against Colombia was enough to keep Morocco and knock Germany out.

When the final whistle was blown in Perth, the Moroccan players huddled together, as they waited for news on Germany’s result against South Korea. Upon finding out the Germans were unable to secure a win, the Moroccans then burst into tears of joy after they realized they’d qualified for the knockout stages against all the odds.

Firsts on the big stage

It’s hard not to think about Panama’s first-ever World Cup goal. It was a thing of beauty. What a way to make history that was. Marta Cox scored a 35-yard free kick that curled into the top corner before bursting into tears during celebrations with her teammate.

Linda Caicedo is another name that comes to mind. After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 15, Caicedo wasn’t so sure she would ever play top-level football again. But she proved herself wrong and made it to the World Cup. Her first-ever World Cup goal was one of the goals that gave Colombia a surprise 2-1 over Germany that helped them top the table and secure their place in the Round of 16.

New legend on the horizon

A player deserving of an honorary mention is Chelsea and England forward, Lauren James. The youngster has produced quite the performance at the knockout stage so far and has caught the attention of football lovers all around the world. With 3 goals and 3 assists in the 3 games, Lauren James has proven that she is a vital part of the England squad. Her technical ability has been a feast for the eyes, and fellow Lioness Rachel Daly has called Lauren a “cheat code.”

African triumph

Against all odds, 3 out of the 4 African countries that qualified for the World Cup have now made it through into the Round of 16. This is the first time this has happened in the continent’s history.

Considering that women’s football is a relatively new phenomenon in many African countries, the accomplishment of the women’s teams sends a powerful message to their respective national federations that they deserve more attention and investment.

The Round of 16 kicks off on Saturday, with a great array of competitive games ready to take place. The biggest game of the stage is England v Nigeria which will take place on Monday 7th August. Will it be Lauren James or Asisat Oshoala that bring glory to their nations?