Big Blue Report: Comings And Goings!

oin us for another exciting episode of The Big Blue Report, presented by Back Sports Page! Giants Legend Jonathan Casillas teams up with cohosts Randy Zellea and Superfan Ryan Darlington to bring you all the latest news from Giants Nation.

In this week’s episode, we’ll be taking a closer look at the recent departures of Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley, discussing what these changes mean for the team moving forward.

Additionally, we’ll break down the trade that brings Brian Burns to the Giants and examine how this impacts the team’s defensive lineup.

With the NFL draft on the horizon, we’ll also discuss the draft situation with Daniel Jones, offering some insights into what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

And of course, we’ll have some fun with Giants trivia, testing our knowledge and yours on all things Big Blue.

Tune in for a laid-back yet informative discussion about your favorite team. Don’t miss The Big Blue Report!