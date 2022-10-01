Big Blue Report: Game Preview Vs Chicago Bears, Injury Report And Prediction

-Game Preview:

The New York Giants close out a three-week homestand when they host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in MetLife Stadium.

The game will be televised on FOX. Sunday’s game features a pair of first-year head coaches with identical records. Brian Daboll leads the 2-1 Giants and Matt Eberflus heads the 2-1 Bears.

The Giants look to get their 19th regular season victory over the Bears in a series that dates to 1925.

The Giants are 3-0 against the Bears in the last three meetings at MetLife Stadium.

Injury Report:

NEW YORK GIANTS:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf) Out

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring) Out

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) Out

WR Sterling Shepard (Knee) (Injured Reserve) (IR) IR IR

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring) Out

DL Leonard Williams (Knee) Out

CB Justin Layne (Concussion)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)

CHICAGO BEARS:

LB Matt Adams (Hamstring) Doubtful

DB Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring) Out

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) Doubtful

DB Jaylon Johnson (Quad) Out

WR Velus Jones Jr. (Hamstring) Limited Questionable

RB David Montgomery (Ankle/Knee) Out

DL Robert Quinn (Illness) — Questionable

K Cairo Santos (Persona)l — Questionable

LB Roquan Smith (Quad) Limited —

LB Sterling Weatherford (Ankle) — Questionable

-Prediction:

The Giants are coming off a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and looking to rebound on what we should say a lesser opponent in the Chicago Bears.

Second year QB Justin Fields seems to have a better handle on playing in the NFL and has the Bears at 2-1. The Bears were considered to be a rebuilding franchise during the 2022 campaign but has surprised many with their early start.

The Giants on the other hand are looking to keep surprising their critics and improve to 3-1 during their rebuilding phase of the franchise.

Big Blue’s offense has struggled. 13 out of the last 20 games the team has failed to reach 20 points. Yes, Different regime but this team needs to put points on the board to help Wink’s surprising defense.

The Giants need this win right now more then the Bears but Chicago seems a little bit more complete right now then New York.

QB Daniel Jones has struggled getting sacked six times against Dallas and having difficulty finding receivers over the last two games. So, difficult that players have been disgruntled such as Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney.

Prediction: Bears 24-18