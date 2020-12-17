Chargers vs Radiers TNF Preview

After much disappointment this season, the Los Angeles Chargers should be looking forward to the NFL Draft. However when it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders it’s a whole different story. Going head to head against their longtime rivals, the Chargers know what the meaning of “Raiders Week” is… GO OUT AND DOMINATE.

In the Chargers first matchup against the Raiders back in week nine, the game came down to the final play. Sadly the game didn’t end the way the Chargers wanted. Rookie Justin Herbert delivered a perfect pass to tight end Donald Parham who seemed to have caught it in real time. Instead when looking at the replay the ball hit the ground when Parham came down with it.

Since then the Chargers have gone 2-3 and are looking to add another win to the column as well as breaking an NFL record. Fresh off their victory last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers look to ride the momentum.

Herbert Making History

Justin Herbert has a chance to make history tonight, breaking Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield’s rookie touchdown record (27). Herbert currently sits at 25 touchdowns on the year and all signs point that he will beat the record sometime this season.

The Oregon product has already broke the record for most game with three passing touchdowns for rookie and tonight he may add another. In addition if he has another outing for 300 yards, he’ll set the rookie mark at seven. Despite the accolades, Herbert isn’t concerned on the records at all.

“I think winning the rest of the three games would probably mean the most to me,” Herbert, this sixth overall pick of this year’s draft, answered.

“That’s always been the plan, week in and week out, it’s to go 1-0 each week. I think that’s what’s most important for the team.”

Injury Report

Wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) are game-time decisions tonight sources tell NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Both wideouts were limited participants in practice this week, but due to the short week they may not be ready to go.

The Chargers will be with running back Austin Ekeler (quad) who is expected to play, according to Pelissero.

Offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga will be sit out tonights game due a concussion from last Sunday’s game. Both safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) are officially doubtful to play.