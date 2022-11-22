Happy Thanksgiving! We have a week full of football and rivalries. The Iron Bowl, The Egg Bowl, The Game. This is the last week of the regular season, and there are still a lot of questions that will be answered. Who will play in the Conference Championship games next week?

The Big 10 east is on the line Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. If the Big 10 is going to have a shot at getting two teams into the playoffs, does Michigan need to win? Illinois and Maryland pushed Michigan and Ohio State to the limit last weekend. If Iowa wins the west, can it compete with either Michigan or Ohio State?

Tennessee? South Carolina, really? How did that happen? The game was not even close. With Hooker out for the rest of the season, will Tennessee be able to rebound? Will Vandy be able to pull the ultimate upset? Who would have ever thought the Egg Bowl and Iron Bowl would be taking a back seat to a coaching search? What will Lane Kiffin do? My guess is Ole Miss and Auburn will become a very intense rivalry going forward, no matter what happens. Georgia and LSU have two goals this weekend. They want to win and stay healthy when they play Georgia Tech and Texas A&M this Saturday.

USC won the battle of LA on Saturday, taking down the Bruins 48-45 in a fun, exciting game. Can USC find a way into the playoffs if they can win the PAC 12? Notre Dame is hoping to throw a wrench in the Trojan plans. Oregon still has to beat Oregon State this weekend, but they took a massive step to play for the PAC 12 championship last weekend, beating Utah. I’m ready to eat some Turkey and watch some football.

