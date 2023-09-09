Cut Day & Bonding

Management Pranks

Every year the last episode of Hard Knocks, is always the most looked forward to. In addition, the most upsetting and drama-filled. After spending the majority of the summer with one team, they now see themselves trying to survive cut day and make the 53-man roster.

Two of the more interesting players to watch out for were the bromance of Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson. Brownlee was called into head coach Robert Saleh’s office where Saleh was joined with head coach with general manager Joe Douglas. The conversation started out with Douglas mentioning Brownlee is an undrafted free agent and it would take a lot to make the roster alluding to his release. However, Saleh and Brownlee pull a not so funny prank and then tell Brownlee he made the team and he is a New York Jet.

Now, it was time to see if Brownlee’s friend would also make the team. It is even tougher for Gipson as he is also a wide receiver but mainly a special teams guy. Gipson was also called in and dealt with the same not funny prank. Gipson then left the room in excitement dapping up his friend.

Hard Knocks Star Cut

One of the other stars on the show was veteran defensive end Tanzel Smart. He is entering his sixth season in the NFL. Unfortunately for Smart, he is in a loaded defensive lineman group with Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, and others.

Smart was released by the Jets. However, he was brought back by the Jets as a member of the practice squad and wanted to stay with the team he spent the last two seasons with and he already knows what is expected of the coaches and the playoffs.

Building Chemistry On New Connection

After spending six seasons as division rivals, Dalvin Cook and Aaron Rodgers are now teammates with the Jets. They are working on building their chemistry for the upcoming season and also just getting to know each other. Both are easily top-10 at their position and looking to get the Jets back in the playoffs.

Tough Rookie

In a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie running back Israel Abinikanda suffered a thigh contusion. He was supposed to be out for a month but he showed his toughness and only missed a week or two.

Birthday Sauce

Reigning defensive rookie of the year Sauce Gardner was at Buffalo Wild Wings celebrating his 23rd birthday. Gardner was also there filming a commercial while many Jets fans sang and wished him a happy birthday.

Jets Take On Broadway

Once the 53-man roster was finalized and they got through cut day, the team decided to take on Broadway and go see MJ: The Musical. Many of the players were entertained such as Rodgers, CJ. Uzomah, Zach Wilson, and many others.

Robert Saleh Motivates The Team

The episode also featured Saleh motivating the team in a team meeting as he told them to ignore and block out all the noise and attention they have been getting and to just do their job. He no longer wants to hear from opposing losses that they played hard after a loss.

Stay Tuned For Season Opener

With the end of Hard Knocks, the Jets next action will be on September 11 for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

*******************************************************