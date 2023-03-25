Elijah Moore Trade Breakdown

A trade involving wide receiver Elijah Moore shook up the NFL Wednesday afternoon. The third-year wideout was sent to the Cleveland Browns along with a third-round pick in this year’s draft from the New York Jets. In return, the Jets are receiving Cleveland’s second-round pick. In the same vein, Back Sports Page’s own Brian Ramos has details on how that affects Gang Green’s early stages of free agency here. But how does that affect both teams and their off-season plans? Here’s a quick breakdown of the trade and where each team will benefit…

Elijah Moore Trade Official Details:

New York Jets receive – Cleveland’s 2023 Second-Round Draft Pick (No. 42)

Cleveland Browns receive – Wide Receiver Elijah Moore and New York’s 2023 Third-Round Draft Pick (No. 74)

And, as Around the NFL writer Nick Shook notes here, Moore was originally caught off-guard by the trade news. However, the former Ole Miss Rebel is ready for a second chance in Cleveland.

How Does This Trade Benefit the Jets?

As many people know by now, one of the big questions in free agency is where Aaron Rodgers will end up. The Jets are known to be one of the suitors, and have a trade package lined up. By pulling off this move, the Jets now have some extra draft capital to work with. Likewise, it gives someone like Moore a fresh start on a new squad.

Similarly, How Does This Trade Benefit the Browns?

Not only will he be getting a fresh start, but Moore joins a highly-potent Cleveland offense. With quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, Moore will be a reliable option.

Final Thoughts on Trade

Overall, this is a trade that benefits both teams. On the one hand, for the Jets, it’s more weapons to pursue a deal for Aaron Rodgers. Conversely, for Cleveland, it adds another option for a budding top-tier offense. So, no matter which way it goes, this is a positive trade. And this sort of mutually beneficial deal could set the tone for some major shake-ups in a long NFL off-season ahead.