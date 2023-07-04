Hard Knocks: New York Jets

What is Hard Knocks?

Hard Knocks is a television show on Max that comes out every summer detailing an NFL team’s training camp and preseason. The first season of the show was first broadcasted in 2001 and since then has had 18 seasons including one now during halfway through the regular season.

Jets on Hard Knocks?

There has been rumors floating around the New York Jets will be featured on Hard Knocks this upcoming season. Many teams have declined the offer to be featured on the show. However, the Jets are one of four teams, the NFL can force to accept the offer. The other teams are the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints.

Jets Staff’s Opinion

However, Jets players and staff do not want to be on the show. Jets safety Justin Hardee Sr. would rather it go to another team and viewed the show as a distraction. Him and his teammates would rather go out and compete and win a championship.

Head coach Robert Saleh is also against the move. He said, “I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building,” coach Robert Saleh told reporters earlier this month. “We’re just not one of them.”

The Jets Should Be On The Show

Despite Hardee Sr.’s and Saleh’s opinions, it would be great for the Jets to be featured. They already have the spotlight, as they have six primetime games upcoming this season.

Also, the Jets are filled with so many storylines including finally having a superstar quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and having the reigning Offensive and Defensive rookie of the Year’s in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. They also have running back Breece Hall coming into his sophomore season returning from a torn ACL. Hall looked like a future star and would have won Offensive Rookie of the Year if he was not hurt.

Worked Well Last Time

The last time the Jets were on the show, it worked wonders for them as they were in the AFC Championship Game. They made the playoffs that season in 2010 and the next and then have not made playoffs since. Maybe starring in that show is what they need to get back into the playoffs.

Iconic Clip

That season the Jets were on was a great one as they got many soundbites from former head coach Rex Ryan. To see them click here to see the video from new Back Sports Page writer Brendan Klink.