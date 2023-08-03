Hard Knocks Preview: New York Jets

Hard Knocks 2023

The New York Jets were selected to be featured on the 20th season on Max’s Hard Knocks. The season premiere is just a week as it will be released at 10 p.m. on Tuesday August 8. The five episode series will be only on Max every Tuesday from 10-11 p.m. The season finale will be September 5, which is two days before the NFL’s first game of the season.

What To Look Forward To?

Ever since the Jets acquired star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they instantly gained a lot of popularity and attention and rightfully so. The Jets already have some future stars in Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner, now you throw in Rodgers who might already be the most talented quarterback in Jets history. It should not be surprising the Jets were selected for Hard Knocks.

Aaron Rodgers

Out of all the storylines the Jets have, none are more important than their new quarterback. Everyone will be interested to see how he fits with his new team and new offense. Also, how he can help improve the culture in the locker room as a highly respected and accomplished veteran. He is expected to be a leader of the locker room. However, from what the public has seen so far, Rodgers looks like a solid leader. In the recently released trailer, Rodgers is mic’d up and mentioned he wants to take camp seriously and get to really know everyone.

Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett Reunion

Another interesting storyline is Rodgers reuniting with his old offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was Rodgers’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 where Rodgers won back-to-back MVP’s. It will be very interesting to see them reunite but this time with the Jets and see if the dynamic duo is still dynamic.

Getting The Old Band Back Together

However, that is not the only reunion Rodgers is getting. The Jets signed one of his wide receivers in Allen Lazard who is coming off a career high 788 receiving yards. Lazard is a familiar face for Rodgers which never hurts as he will play opposite to Wilson.

But wait, there’s another one. Also, reuniting with Rodgers, is long-time Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb. Cobb and Rodgers are good friends and Rodgers even convinced Cobb to come out of retirement.

Sauce Gardner Graduation

While being a lockdown corner and with just one year of NFL experience already one of the league’s top cornerbacks. Gardner still had the time to take summer classes and earn his degree from the University of Cincinnati where he spent three years. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and his graduation will be a part of the show.

Gardner vs. Wilson

One of the most must-see battles will be the two young stars in Gardner and Wilson going head-to-head. The two are both reigning Rookies of the Year on their side of the ball and rightfully so after the year they both had. It looks like the battle was 50/50. But hopefully, there will be more of them going one-on-one throughout the show.

Breece Hall Comeback Tour

Let’s not forget about Hall. Before going down with a torn ACL, he was the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year with his four rushing touchdowns and 463 rushing yards through seven games. He averaged 5.8 rushing yards per carry which is insane. Hard Knocks needs to have his comeback tour a part of the show as many Jets fans, football fans, and Fantasy Football owners want to know how his rehab is going.

Dalvin Cook?

Although being linked to the Jets for months and taking a visit, Dalvin Cook is still a free agent. NFL Films and the Hard Knocks crew were filming Cook’s visit in case he does sign with the team. Cook is one of the best running backs in the league and rightfully should be a part of the show if he does sign with the Jets.

Zach Wilson Development

Entering year three, Zach Wilson has not had the career he wants or thought he was going to have. After being selected second overall in the 2021 draft, he has a negative touchdown-interception ratio at 15-18. However, now as a backup learning from one of the best quarterbacks of all-time it will be interesting to see if Wilson will get any better and if this can save his career. This is best case scenario for Wilson as now as the backup he has a lot less pressure on him and he is learning from one of the best. Also, with Rodgers being 39 years old, if Wilson drastically improves, he could be the Jets starting quarterback again for the future.

*******************************************************