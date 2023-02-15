Josh Hart Making Huge Impact

The New York Knicks acquired Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a 2023 top-fourteen protected first-round pick in a multi-team deal during the NBA trade deadline on February 9th. If the Knicks keep their pick, the Portland Trail Blazers would instead receive four future second-round picks.

What Hart Brings to New York

The Knicks were in desperate need of shooting and defense from the wing position. Hart’s shooting 50.4% from the field and is one of the best defenders in the league at his position.

The former Trailer Blazer brings an energy and passion to the game which is hard not to love about him. Hart’s teammates can feed off his fiery fervor and excitement, allowing them to control the momentum of the game. Knicks fans were fired up by one of his first tweets on his new team.

Knicks Debut

Hart logged 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals off the bench in his Knicks debut on February 11th at home against the Utah Jazz. The Knicks won 126-120 and Hart played twenty-six minutes in the winning effort.

New York was ranked 28th in the league in steals and Hart instantly looks to change that adding four steals in the win against the Jazz. Hart is also averaging a career high four steals a game.

Knicks-Nets Rivalry Debut

The Knicks and Brooklyn Nets faced off on February 13th, with the Knicks losing all of their head-to-head matchups since January 26th of 2020. Hart played a significant role in snapping the Nets win streak against the Knicks, the result 124-106. The Maryland native had 17 points, 3 rebounds, and one assist in the victory.

Hart Should Start

Now that Hart has a couple of games under his belt, he definitely should be the new starting shooting guard. Hart brings too much value on both sides of the court. A move to the bench would be good for Quentin Grimes as he can run the bench unit and be their primary scorer.

Hart makes his road debut today against the Atlanta Hawks. The young guard will have to defend the likes of All-Stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.