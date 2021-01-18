Los Angeles Chargers Hire Brandon Staley as Coach

The wait is now over, the Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams’ Brandon Staley as the franchise’s 17th head coach.

The team announced Staley’s hiring Sunday evening. The Chargers head will introduce the new head coach at news conference on Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve known Brandon for five minutes or five years, what quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with,” Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos said.

Los Angeles fired previous head coach Anthony Lynn two weeks ago.

Before the Chargers

Prior to joining the Chargers, Staley ran the Rams’ defense for one season last year. While as the Ram’s defensive coordinator, the Rams’ ranked as the leagues top defense. Not to mention that he brought out the best in superstars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Here are the NFL’s top defensive ranking throughout the 2020 season.

2020-21 NFL Defense RanksStatsOnOff

Coaching Star Players

Brandon’s first NFL coaching job began as the Chicago Bears’ outside linebackers coach in 2017. After spending two years in Chicago he moved to Denver, taking over the same position as the outside linebackers coach.

In addition to coaching Ramsey and Donald, he has also coached All-Pros Khalil Mack and Von Miller. Now inheriting one of the most talented rosters, there are big expectations. Fans should be optimistic what Staley can bring with Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Kenneth Murray.

“It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am for the opportunity to be the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach,” Staley said. “While this is certainly a dream come true, it’s also a dream that’s just beginning. There’s a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there. From ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room, it’s the total package. I can’t thank the Spanos family and Tom Telesco enough for placing their faith in us, we’ll already be hard at work developing a program Chargers fans everywhere can be proud of.”

The Chargers are continuing to fill out the rest of Staley’s coaching staff as they enter a new era of Chargers football. With Justin Herbert looking as promising as he did this past season, the team should look for a proven offensive coordinator who can take Herbert to the next level if they decide to move on from Shane Steichen or Pep Hamilton.