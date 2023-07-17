Miami Dolphins Have a Top-Five Roster

Despite being in one of the most competitive divisions in football, the Miami Dolphins have a top-five roster in football. There is so much talent on the Dolphins roster, that they are not only contenders for winning the loaded AFC East but also Super Bowl contenders.

Quarterback

When healthy, the Dolphins have a solid quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is coming off a career year in passing yards, touchdowns, and QB rating. The Dolphins whole season rides on his hands as he has had serious concussions this past season. One more concussion and he should seriously consider retirement and make his health a priority.

However, a healthy Tagovailoa is possibly top-10 in the league. He has great weapons which will be mentioned later. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill even mentioned his quarterback is the most accurate in the league.

Running Back Committee

The Dolphins running back committee consisting of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Devon Achane is a very underrated trio. This past season, Mostert had a career high 891 rushing yards. Wilson also had a career high in rushing yards with 860 but he is also used more as the receiving back as he had 185 yards through the air. Achane was also drafted in the third round and had 1,102 rushing yards his senior year.

Elite Wide Receiver Duo

This is either the best or second best receiver duo in the league. It depends on who you view is better, Hill and Jaylen Waddle or Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hill and Waddle are an elite duo that had at least 1,300 receiving yards and seven touchdowns each. Both are each top-ten receivers in the league and will be for awhile.

Solid Receiver Depth

The Dolphins have some solid wide receiver depth in Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson. Berrios is more used as a returner than a receiver as he joined his former team’s rival in the off-season. Anderson returns to the AFC East as like Berrios, they both played for the New York Jets. In 2020, Anderson was a 1,000 yard receiver.

Offensive Line

The Dolphins also have a solid offensive line especially at the tackle position. Terron Armstead is one of the league’s best left tackles in the 2010’s and on the opposite end of him protecting his quarterback’s blindside is Austin Jackson. Jackson has not even hit his stride yet and still has a lot of upside and untapped potential. They also have a solid center in Connor Williams. However, lets not forget about their right guard Robert Hunt who made one of the funniest plays that did not count.

It’s Morphing Time!

In 2019, the Clemson Tigers had an elite defensive line in Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence, and Christian Wilkins and were nicknamed the Power Rangers. Well, Wilkins is certainly a Power Ranger with his type of talent. This past season, he had 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks with a fumble recovered.

Elite Linebacker Duo

Another solid Duo on this Dolphins roster is at the linebacker position. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are an elite duo. Phillips was drafted in the first round in 2021 and Chubb was acquired via a trade at the trade deadline. The two combined for 15 sacks although, Chubb only had 2.5 sacks for the Dolphins.

Best Cornerback Duo In The League

In the last duo, the Dolphins have is arguably their best one. The Dolphins made a splash and acquired future hall-of-fame cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Pair him up four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro corner Xavien Howard and Miami has a no fly zone. Each are also ballhawks as Ramsey had four interceptions last season and Howard has led the league in interceptions twice.

Elite Safety

Joining Phillips in the 2021 draft class is elite safety Jevon Holland. Holland was drafted in the second round and was an absolute steal. This past season he had two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 96 tackles.

Special Teams Are Special

Special Teams is important as well and it is always a positive to have a good kicker. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they do in Jason Sanders. He had a field goal percentage of 81.3% and was an All-Pro in 2020.

