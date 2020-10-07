Off Topic: Keith Elliot Greenberg Returns

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Off Topic with hosts Randy Zellea and Emerito Rivera.
In this episode..YES!!!!!!! EM will join me on air and we will talk with former WWE Magazine Writer and author of the new book “Too Sweet : Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution.”
Check out the archives of the show at www.backsportspage.com/offtopic Follow Randy @randybsp on twitter and instagram!
Featured Articles
