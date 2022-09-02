Off Topic: The Boys Are Back

New Episode Of Off Topic with Jose Padilla and Randy Zellea is here after a month hiatus with some tough opinions on host of topics.

The boys discuss:

-The Donovan Mitchell Traad

-Aaron Rodgers and his opinion on his receiving core

-Shooter McGavin’s opinion on Tom Brady and Jose’s crazy on where Brady was

-The Giants cutting Blake Martinez, and the future of the franchise

Follow the show at Back Sports Page as well as on Twitter at @randybsp, @angryjose15 and of course @Backsportspage