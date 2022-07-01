Off Topic: What Is Up With KD?

With the news breaking of Kevin Durant asking for a trade.. Randy Zellea and the B-Ball staff of Back Sports Page return for a new Episode of Off Topic to discuss the Nets options.
What happens with Kyrie now? Can anyone afford to pay the price for the two stars?
Follow the show through social media!!
