Sacramento Kings Bring Holiday Cheer

The Sacramento Kings, Delta Dental, and Raley’s brought festive joy to Sacramento senior citizens of The Mill Senior Living. Goodie bags with non-perishable items provided by Raley’s and Kings socks provided by Delta Dental were given to the residents. Delta Dental and Raley’s employees served The Mill community dinner. As a part of the Sacramento Kings 21st Annual Season of Doing Good, Kings’ rookie was in attendance as well.

Sacramento Kings teamed up with Raley’s and Delta Dental to provide holiday cheer for senior citizens at the Mill. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/x6X9MzOHNK — Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) December 21, 2022

With a plethora of “how tall are you, young man?” Kings rookies Keegan Murray and forward KZ Okpala congregated with The Mill residents. Towering over the residents, Murray and Okpala took pictures, answered many questions, and helped the residents with taking proper selfies.

Resident of the Mill, Jeanne Fuller says she’s been a Kings’ fan since they were in the Natomas (if you’re a real fan, you know). Fuller says that she’s surprisingly shocked with the amount of “life” the Christmas dinner brought to The Mill. Fuller speaks about the lack of community in the Mill at times.

“You see people walking around outside with their heads hung. They don’t want to communicate with other people,” said Fuller. “And now (at the event) this has just brought the moment to life. They’re going to remember this. What the King and Raley’s have done is really the way to go.”

Jeanne Fuller also appreciated that the Kings help decorate the Mill with beautiful decorations.

New to Sacramento KZ Okpala says the most rewarding aspect of this event was “lending a hand.”

“(Most rewarding) feeling out the vibe of the community and being able to help out the senior citizens,” said Okpala. “Giving a helping hand; holiday spirit is always good to do that.”

Delta Dental’s People Experience Special Heather Ludlou has a passion for servicing the community.

“One of our values at Delta Dental is service, so we truly believe that in everything we do. Serving each other and serving our community,” said Ludlou.

Rookie Keegan Murray says the interaction of the senior community was quite rewarding for him.

“Most rewarding thing is interacting with people. You never know what they are going through.” said Murray. “This plays a big part in my life and also their lives.”

With a grand entrance from Slamson, the Sacramento Kings’ mascot, more pictures and holiday cheer ensued. The dinner encompassed community and festival. The residents enjoyed this dinner event and were vocal about their elation. The Kings are not only having the best season in over a decade, but creating more joy for the people who can’t regularly come to games.