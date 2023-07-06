SVG Wins the Inaugural Chicago Street Race

This past weekend, history was made. On the streets of Chicago, a new chapter was written in the NASCAR history books. Very fitting for the 75th anniversary season. This 2023 season has already been unlike any other, but how could it step up above the rest? Have the NASCAR Cup Series race on a street course for the first time in history. Yes, you read that right. NASCAR raced on a street course for the first time in history. Where was this street race held? The great sports city of Chicago. The city has hosted the World Series and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chicago is rich in sports history but has never hosted a NASCAR event before. So, who could’ve expected what took place on the track this weekend? Certainly not the drivers of the Cup Series. Let’s talk about the historic weekend in Chicago.

Shane Van Gisbergen does the Unthinkable:

Coming out of Nashville, the attention of the NASCAR world was on Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing. On May 18th, 2023, it was announced that Australian V8 Supercar driver and three-time Champion, Shane Van Gisbergen will drive the #91 Car at the Chicago Street Course for Trackhouse. Gisbergen has been at the peak of Supercar racing for the last few years. With 79 wins and three Championships already, Gisbergen has solidified himself as a great of the sport. He is also the defending Champion of the sport with back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. He knows a few things about racing, especially on street and road courses. On Saturday, SVG qualified in third, only a tenth and a half off the pole time. When it came to Sunday, mother nature was unhappy. With over three inches of rain on Sunday alone, it was going to be an interesting day.

On Sunday, Gisbergen was fast right from the get-go. By lap 30, he was battling for the lead and was up to second in the field. The day was dominated by Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Christopher Bell. Bell won both stages and led the most laps on the day, 37 laps on the day. SVG had found his way back to 18th place during the race. He quickly fought his way back up through the field and was back in second with five laps to go. It would be SVG vs Justin Haley for the race win. Gisbergen and Haley swapped the lead several times, but SVG got the upper hand over Haley. After a late race restart, SVG would go on to win for Trackhouse Racing in his first career start. This was a historic day on many levels. What does this all mean for NASCAR?

What does this mean for NASCAR?

After this past weekend in Chicago, the question is “What’s next”? This street course race in Chicago had fans skeptical and worried about the event ever since it was announced. Fans were worried that this was going to be a complete failure. However, thankfully, it was not a failure. This event was a complete success. The drivers are open to the possibility of another street race in the future. The fans are open to the possibility of another street race. If it hadn’t rained as much as it did, the weekend would be that much better. On Saturday, there was a lightning delay for the Xfinity Series race that was eventually called official just short of halfway on Sunday morning. NASCAR won this weekend. The fans won this weekend. If this event sets the bar for street racing in the future for NASCAR, it will be tough to beat.

What to Expect from Atlanta:

This coming weekend is a fan favorite track in the south, Atlanta. Since being repaved in late 2021, Atlanta has become a miniature superspeedway track. Like Daytona and Talladega, there is a chance for anybody to win at Atlanta. Last season, Atlanta was dominated by Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron won the Spring Atlanta race and Chase Elliott won the Summer Atlanta race. If history says anything about superspeedway racing, it will be hectic on Sunday. As previously said, anybody can win on Sunday at Atlanta. Keep an eye on Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott. Elliott needs a win to get into the playoffs come September, points will not do the job. But if there’s one driver that could play spoiler in Atlanta, it will be Spire Motorsports, Corey Lajoie. Lajoie had a very real shot at winning Atlanta last season and could be a factor on Sunday.