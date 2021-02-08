Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling: Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor, former ROH TV Champion is joining The Cut to discuss breaking in the business, changing how African Americans are perceived in pro wrestling, the current state of ROH and much more.

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

Follow the Show:

Twitter: @CutWrestlingbsp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpod…​

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbsp​

Back Sports Page: http://www.backsportspage.com/catego

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling: Shane Taylor

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode IV: Super Bowl Special!

Ryan Truland

BSP’s UFC Vegas 18 Staff Predictions

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #68: Bauer Power And Top 10 3B

More in The Cut