Top 5 Transfers of Week 1

Transfers, the new recruits

The main form of recruiting is slowly starting to be the Transfer portal. Gone are the days strictly using high school and an occasional JUCO player. That’s just the new wave of College Football. In today’s time to stay competitive you have to keep up and use this to your advantage. In their situations here are the 5 guys who have made the most out of their opportunities at their new school this week.

5. Emory Jones, QB Cincinatti

Emory Jones has had an up and down career so far. He has consistently played in at least a game a year since his freshman year at Florida. But in his debut with the Cincinnati Bearcats he lit up the field. Jones went 19-23 with 345 yards and 5 touchdowns! He also threw zero interceptions and led them to a win. He has a big matchup with Pittsburgh this week. If he can preform as well as he did week one look for some NFL Draft buzz start to pick up around him.

4. Tre Harris, WR Ole Miss

Tre Harris inserted himself into the national spotlight this week. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog set an Ole Miss record with 4 touchdowns in their week one beatdown of Mercer. His final receiving totals on the day were 6 receptions for 133 yards and 4 touchdowns. Look for Harris to continue his dominance especially since he and his quarterback have an established chemistry now. The Rebels may be dangerous in the West this season.

3. Keon Coleman, WR Florida State

Keon Colemans transfer to the Seminoles was an immediate impact. Coleman let the college football world know that he arrived on Sunday. He had an impressive nine catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He was consistently getting open and torching LSU’s secondary. Coleman saw his opportunity and seized it in the transfer portal. Look for him to continue asserting his will on defenses this season.

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado

Sanders put the college football world on notice week one. Many were doubting the Buffaloes as they went up against the runner-ups from last years National Championship game. He absolutely torched the TCU Defense. Sanders torched the frogs and gashed their defense with short and intermediate passes to the tune of 510 yards and four touchdowns. He also set a school record for passing yards in a game. It’s safe to say that everyone who has doubted him has now been silenced. Sanders is ready to go for it all with Colorado.

1. Travis Hunter, ATH Colorado

No surprises to anyone here but the Top transfer of the week has to be Travis Hunter. He played 129 Snaps on both sides of the ball. He put in a generational performance. On offense he had 11 receptions for 119 yards, and on defense he had two tackles and an interception. He locked down a whole side of the field and was a matchup nightmare for TCU. Hunter was also seen after the game dancing and showing his confidence. If he can keep this up all season he may have a heisman trophy waiting on him at seasons end. The Colorado Buffaloes may be a problem, especially with their two headed monster running their program.

Need more College Football? Click here!