Connect with us

NHL

Wrinkles in the Crease: Paging Babcock

 

Zach, Trevor, and Natasha get together to discuss the drama surrounding the coaching change in Vancouver, the all star snubbery of Jesper Bratt and others as well as some of the many trade rumors around the league.

Recorded on 1/23/23

Check us out!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Big Blue Report: Special Guests Landon Collins and Joe Ruback!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v12.16.22 – Memphis, New York Surge; Boston Still the Best

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in NHL