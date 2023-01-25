Wrinkles in the Crease: Paging Babcock

Zach, Trevor, and Natasha get together to discuss the drama surrounding the coaching change in Vancouver, the all star snubbery of Jesper Bratt and others as well as some of the many trade rumors around the league.
Recorded on 1/23/23
