WWE ARRIVES IN PANINI BLOCKCHAIN

The Superstars of WWE are joining Panini Blockchain with the release of Blockchain Donruss Elite WWE. The product introduces the Panini digital card debuts of WWE Superstars, including John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Lyra Valkyria.

The platform is a secure environment to purchase and virtually rip digital packs of Panini’s unique brands. In addition, collectors can participate in exciting collection challenges, to win cards, not available in packs and digital crafting events, where collectors can turn common cards into numbered exclusive cards.

The initial release of Donruss Elite brand includes more than 100 WWE Superstars with exciting inserts, including Star Status, Spellbound, and Title Waves.

“For the last 3 years we’ve been focused on delivering a top-tier Blockchain product to our collectors, and adding a brand like WWE to the roster, with such a rabid audience, and deep history is in line with what our community has come to expect,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations.

Additional Blockchain WWE releases will follow with other exciting brands including Panini’s flagship brand, Prizm.