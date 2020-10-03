Big Blue Report: The Week That Was..

As the New York Giants prepare for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, Big Blue looks to try to end the first quarter of the season with a win. Most coaches try to break the season up in quarters as a measuring tool of improvement.

This was a tough week for the Giants as the team had to handle questions from the media about the offensive struggles and answers about a team that is searching for a culture and identity.

This past week Joe Judge and multiple players discussed multiple topics from the game against the Rams this Sunday, to the nightmare loss to the 49ers, and what the team has to do to improve.

Here are some of the quotes of the week from Giants camp:

Joe Judge On Teams Play: “”We have to do a better job as coaches putting our players in situations to really be successful on the field. Every player right now just has to do a better job elevating our level of play in the game and executing. Specific to any one player, there are always reasons. It’s never just one guy. We have to string some things together. We have a lot of confidence in Daniel and excited to get him on the grass going forward.

Judge on the Rams: “I think it’s a combination of both. Their identity is really a strong identity, and they do it extremely well. They run that zone run game. They can change it up and run the gap, runs inside with the pulls and all. But they’re very effective in their run game. (Aaron) Kromer does a great job of stringing that together. In the pass game, they really set you up off the run, whether it’s the play actions, the boots or the third down passing game where they’re dropping back and (Jared) Goff can sit back there and pick you apart. They do a great job of that. That being said, Sean (McVay) doesn’t just hammer in the same playbook over and over. He’s going to find things that showed up on tape that you leave as a weakness, and he’s going to find a way to put that in the game plan and look to expose you.”

Darius Slayton On The Struggling Offense: “First, the thought process is we have to be better as a whole. Obviously, we have to execute better. That’s the thought process. The encouraging thing is when you cool down and you watch film, you see things that are correctable. You see things that aren’t what the opposing team is doing but what we’re doing to ourselves that we can stop. That’s the encouraging thing. I think we’re believers that once we get out of our own way, we’ll have a chance to be pretty good.”

Cam Fleming on the Rams Defense: “They have a lot of talent everywhere. They’re a talented team. Obviously, Aaron Donald is a very special player. Leonard Floyd and Ebukam both are really good on the edge. We have to hold up our end of the bargain as tackles, for sure.”

Dexter Lawrence On the Loss of Jabrill Peppers: “Honestly, he’s the energy guy. He brings a lot of energy to the group, positivity, motor, things like that. Now you have to fill that void. Obviously, he’s an amazing player and we’d obviously love to have him play. But now it’s someone else’s time to take on that role and have that responsibility just to be that guy. That’s why you have second team or you have backup guys that can fill that role.”

Logan Ryan On Being a Veteran On a young team: ” I don’t know, not yet. Not now, we’re back to work. It’s the fourth week of the season, nobody is in their final form yet. Obviously, you want to win every week, we didn’t execute, we didn’t win the game. We didn’t play how we wanted, like I said it was unacceptable. There’s no panic button right now. The Rams don’t care what we looked like last week. It’s about how we practice, how we execute, how we clean up the things we did wrong and don’t let them happen week to week. We have to fix the mistakes, the self-inflicting wounds and go out there and play a good game against the Rams. That’s all that matters this Sunday.”

Daniel Jones on if he is comfortable in this offense: “I certainly feel comfortable. There are certainly things I need to improve on and work on and continue to learn and grow. We need to do that as an offense, and I certainly need to do that as well. I think that’s something we’ll continue to work on and continue to understand and work to improve on as a unit. This offense gives us the opportunity to do different things, give a lot of different looks. The run action game is certainly a big part of that. That’s something we’ve worked on a lot and we’ll continue to use and execute with.”

