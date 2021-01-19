Bulls on a Two Game Winning Streak

The Chicago Bulls came out victorious after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and Houston Rockets on Monday.

After four back to back losses the Bulls came out on top with a sixteen point lead over the Mavericks (117-101) and five points over the Rockets (125-120).



Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls in scoring with 29 points on Sunday and Zach LaVine leading the way on Monday with 34 points. Sunday was a great night for Garret Temple as well setting a season high of 21 points for himself.



Markkanen has not slowed down since returning to the game. He has come through with dominating rim action. “I figured that they are running me off the line a little better. I could play for the drive, it was what defense gave me so I could get to the rim.” Markkanen said on Sunday.



The Bulls bench came through for the team in the heat of battle. “ I wanted to give them a chance to try to help the group as much as possible, I didn’t know how it would look. We ended up going with it. “ Coach Billy Donovan said on Sunday.



The Bulls made it through without having some of their key pieces, Patrick Williams who is out with a hip injury from Sunday’s game. This is Williams first missed game since he has been drafted.



Otto Porter Jr. was still ruled out due to a back strain, this was his second missed game. Porter is not new to injury, in the past few years he has suffered a few injuries that have kept him from playing.



Many were doubtful about the Bulls pulling off the win against the Rockets due to the debut of Victor Oladipo after the departure of James Harden. The Bulls pulled off two back to wins with their next game Friday on the road in Charlotte.

