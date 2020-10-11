Gordon Hayward’s Unexpected Impact

Boston Celtics power forward Gordon Hayward takes eighth place in the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year. The first place winner was New Orlean Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

There have been many vicissitudes in Hayward’s career, mainly injuries. In Boston’s Game 1 victory against the Philadelphia 76rds, Hayward suffered a Grade 3 spain in his right knee. Hayward left the bubble for treatment. The Philadelphia series wasn’t as challenging for the Celtics. However, the next round with the Raptors wasn’t as easy. Although the C’s won the series in Game 7, Hayward’s offensive skills were truly needed. Hayward returned in Game 3 versus the Miami Heat. He earned six points, five rebounds, and four assists, which ultimately helped the C’s win (117-06).

Game 5 may have been the end of the Celtics’ journey this season, Hayward’s tenacity should not be overlooked.