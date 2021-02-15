MLB Eliminates Majority of Social Media Content Creator Positions

Amid a financially turbulent period, Major League Baseball has decided to part ways with a significant portion of their In-Game Social Media Content Coordinators. The league has been forced to slash various positions over the last year due to the substantial impact of COVID-19.
While the league has yet to publicly announce these terminations, many social creators have disclosed their departures via Twitter:
While the In-Game Social Media Content Coordinators were employed by Major League Baseball under the “IGC Program,” many clubs still retain their own individual social teams. Still, social media has undoubtedly become an integral component of enhancing the fan experience. Many teams have cultivated unique ways to connect with fans through their online platforms, like the Los Angeles Angels, who helped fans feel at home last summer with their “back to the ballpark” campaign. Lauren Pluim (@LoPluim), one of the social creators let go today, was credited with executing this idea.
While these positional cuts may be financially necessary in the short-term, it could have detrimental, long-term implications with regards to saturating new, diverse markets for baseball.
Featured Articles
-
NFL/ 2 hours ago
Vincent Jackson, 3x Pro-Bowl WR, found dead at 38
3-time Pro-Bowler Vincent Jackson was found deceased at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida...
-
NCAA/ 4 hours ago
The Man To Man Podcast Episode VI: Early NFL Free Agency Edition
Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with...
-
NBA/ 6 hours ago
Anthony Davis Re-Aggravates Achilles Injury
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited Sunday night’s game after straining his achilles...
-
NBA/ 7 hours ago
Cleveland’s Utter Lack of Defense
The Cavs have an irrefutable downward spiral going on. In the beginning of the...