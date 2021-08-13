Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: David “Kid” Kash

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is back with David “Kid” Kash as our special guest!!

David sits down to discuss his time training with his dad as a young kid, his break into both Pro Wrestling, his time with WWE, ECW, WCW, IMPACT, his MMA career and much more.

Check out the show and our platforms: https://linktr.ee/cutpwpodcast

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast is hosted by Randy Zellea along with contributers Austin Urch, Jonathan Mowery, Jamie Rush, Matthew Seargent, Alexis Rodriguez and show producer Andrew Fiume

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: David “Kid” Kash

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXXI: What A Wild/Weird Weekend

Tracy Graven

Will Paul Let His Legacy be Eclipsed by Antetokuonmpo?

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

Lakers Free Agency Review Day Two

More in The Cut