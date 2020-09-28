Turnovers Are Killer Chargers-Panthers

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped the ball (literally) in a week three match up against the Carolina Panthers. Losing to Carolina 21-16. Multiple Turnovers would play a big part in the defeat. Rookie Head Coach Matt Rhule earned his first career victory.

Coming into this week’s game, the Chargers were looking to ride the hot hand of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers had other plans.

Herbert finished the game throwing for 311 yards with a touchdown and two costly turnovers in the first half. Losing a fumble after a strip sack by Shaq Thompson around the seven minute mark in the second quarter. And throwing an interception towards the end of the first half. Both would contribute to scores by the Panthers.

Why Carolina Won

The win was not pretty for Carolina, but the Panthers took care of the football. The lack of Christian McCaffrey’s workload was not entirely felt in this game. Panthers’ running back Mike Davis ran for 46 yards on eight carries and caught eight passes for 45 yards and a score. Though settling for field goals doesn’t always translate to victories, it did in this week’s matchup.

Why Los Angeles Lost

The Chargers shot themselves in the foot multiple times. With the lack of ball security, the Chargers dug a hole that they couldn’t get out of. When a team has four turnovers compared to none on the opponent’s side, it is difficult to come out on top. Justin Herbert and fellow rookie Joshua Kelly would contribute to three out of four turnovers. Growing pains.

Los Angeles would lead the game in every category.

Late Game Heroics

However, with everything that had occurred during the game the Chargers would still have a chance at winning the game. On a crucial defensive stop, Joey Bosa would sack Bridgewater a little under the two minute warning. Taking the Panthers out of Field Goal range. In spite of the sack, Panthers’ punter Joseph Charlton would execute his job to perfection. Pinning the Chargers at the one yard line.

Again driving down the field, the Chargers looked to win the game with six seconds remaining on the Panthers 28 yard line. Herbert threw the ball to Kennan Allen on a deep in route who then immediate attempted a hook and ladder pass to Austin Ekeler. Unfortunately, Ekeler was not ready for the lateral and dropped the ball. Had Ekeler caught the ball it would have been the game winning touchdown for the Chargers.

The Chargers travel to Tampa Bay next week to face off against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Justin Herbert is still seeking his first career win. After coming close twice, look to see the matchup between the GOAT vs the future.